Flooding in Dingwall after month's rain falls in a few hours
Parts of Dingwall in the Highlands were flooded after more than a month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours on Wednesday evening.
BBC Scotland weather presenter Kirsteen Macdonald said the most rainfall recorded in 24 hours on Wednesday was 46mm at Cassley in Sutherland.
She said Dingwall had a total of almost 47mm over 36-hour period.
Forecasters warn parts of Scotland could see further downpours.
11 Jul 2019
