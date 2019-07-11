Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Little girl treated with brain electrodes
A young girl has undergone surgery to have electrodes implanted deep into her brain.
Viktoria Kaftanikaite, from Glasgow, has a rare genetic condition which left her screaming in pain and with breathing difficulties.
She is the world's youngest patient to undergo deep brain stimulation surgery.
-
11 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window