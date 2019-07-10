Last known sighting of missing Glasgow man
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Last known sighting of missing Glasgow man

Police searching for a missing Glasgow man have released CCTV from the day he disappeared.

Gregor Gibbons, 32, was last seen on Maryhill Road at about 18:35 on Tuesday 2 July.

Officers have have been carrying out appeals and searches but Mr Gibbons remains missing.

  • 10 Jul 2019