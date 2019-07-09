Media player
Getting money for your bottles and cans
Recycling reverse vending machines will soon be a common sight across Scotland.
A national bottle and can return scheme is set to come in to reduce waste.
One supermarket has already started offering customers money off for plastic and can returns.
09 Jul 2019
