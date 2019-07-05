Media player
Second-hand bikes making a difference to refugees
Second-hand bikes have been making a difference to refugee families settling in Aberdeenshire.
Bikes for Refugees started as a community project in Edinburgh but it now has charitable status.
Since it was founded in 2017, 650 bikes have been provided to refugees in Scotland.
The Nine went to meet one Syrian family in Ellon who have been getting used to their new wheels.
05 Jul 2019
