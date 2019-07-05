Media player
You’ve heard of Andy and Jamie... now it’s time to meet Duncan Murray
Judy talks about the other Murray brother.
Her sons Jamie and Andy are tennis champions but poor Duncan has no hand-eye co-ordination.
This is a video from BBC Scotland's Short Stuff series.
https://twitter.com/BBCScotland/status/1144289537889374208
05 Jul 2019
