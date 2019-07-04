Man fleeing police dies after river jump

Media player
Man fleeing police dies after jumping into the River Clyde
A man has died after jumping into the River Clyde in Glasgow while running away from police.
Officers were called to an incident near the Euro Hostel on Clyde Street at about 04:15.
Police confirmed the man had died and detectives are investigating the circumstances of the original disturbance.
04 Jul 2019
