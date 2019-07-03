Media player
Fisherman rescued from boat in choppy water
An injured man has been rescued from a boat off the coast of Lewis.
The coastguard were called on Tuesday around 20:30.
The fisherman was taken to hospital for treatment.
03 Jul 2019
