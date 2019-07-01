Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
20 years of Holyrood: The beginnings of the Scottish Parliament
On 1 July, 1999 the modern Scottish Parliament was officially opened by the Queen in its temporary home - the General Assembly Hall on The Mound in Edinburgh.
Legislative powers were transferred to the Scottish Parliament from Westminster.
The new Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood opened on 9 October, 2004.
-
01 Jul 2019
