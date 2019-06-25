Police visit cannabis oil smuggling mum

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scots Cannabis oil smuggling mum visited by police
A Scottish mum who admitted smuggling cannabis oil into the country to give to her six-year-old son has been visited by police.
Lisa Quarrell, a former police officer, brought the medicine into the country illegally to treat her son Cole who has a rare form of epilepsy.
She fears she is now facing child protection proceedings as a result.
"It's terrifying", she said. "But there was no choice as far as I was concerned."
-
25 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-48765701/scots-cannabis-oil-smuggling-mum-visited-by-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window