Deer plays football in the Highlands

Video

Just a deer playing football in the Scottish Highlands!

Joseph Mackay spotted this stag having fun in Lochinver in Sutherland.

Mr Mackay told the BBC he often sees five or six deer on the pitch when he volunteers to cut the grass on the community football park.

However, he was in for a special surprise last Friday night when he looked up and saw a stag starting to play with a ball.

Footage credit - Joseph Mackay