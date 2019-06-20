Media player
The seal who sings Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Grey seals are helping researchers understand how human language develops.
The study, at the University of St Andrews, taught seals new sounds.
Scientists say the ability of seals to mimic new sounds could lead to new ways to study speech disorders.
20 Jun 2019
