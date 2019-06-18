Media player
Atlantic Ocean due for a health check
Scottish scientists are leading an international research project on the state of health of the Atlantic Ocean.The The iAtlantic project is the biggest ever mounted in the planet's second largest ocean.
It involves more than 30 partners, funded by the EU, and is being co-ordinated by Edinburgh University.
Scientists want to assess the effects of climate change on plants and animals, creating a digital map of the ocean's ecosystem.
18 Jun 2019
