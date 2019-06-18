Smoking engine causes rush hour shutdown
Video

A fire alert closed one of Glasgow's main train stations during the morning rush hour.

Firefighters were called out at about 07:40 with the station reopening about 40 minutes later.

ScotRail later confirmed the smoke was caused by an engine fault.

  • 18 Jun 2019