In the past two years Dr Cieran McKiernan has had both legs amputated but is now back at work as an emergency medic on an air ambulance.

The senior doctor has had type 2 diabetes since the age of 13 as well as years of serious problems with the anatomy of his feet and ankles.

Following amputation, he was fitted with two prosthetic legs which attach to the stumps below his knees.

He says they are better than his original legs and allow him to do more.