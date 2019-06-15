Media player
Video
The rap twins doing hip-hop differently
Aberdeen rap duo Shy and D.R.S are doing rap music differently.
The twin brothers rap in their local tongue and cover issues in society.
Their next single will discuss the stigma surrounding men's mental health.
15 Jun 2019
