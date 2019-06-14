Video

Former English teacher Jacqueline Cahill says Margaret Fleming had literacy and numeracy difficulties but would have been capable of getting a job and living on her own.

She said: “I’m the only person that we’ve been able to find who really remembers her and I think that’s one of the saddest things, that this wee girl has just been forgotten and abandoned.”

Margaret's carers, Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 59, have been found guilty of killing her in December 1999 or January of the following year.

