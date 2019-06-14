Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Margaret Fleming murder: 'Someone should have been looking out for her'
Former English teacher Jacqueline Cahill says Margaret Fleming had literacy and numeracy difficulties but would have been capable of getting a job and living on her own.
She said: “I’m the only person that we’ve been able to find who really remembers her and I think that’s one of the saddest things, that this wee girl has just been forgotten and abandoned.”
Margaret's carers, Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 59, have been found guilty of killing her in December 1999 or January of the following year.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-48639338/margaret-fleming-murder-someone-should-have-been-looking-out-for-herRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window