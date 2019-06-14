Mini armies gather for massive war game
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mini armies gather for massive Waterloo war game

The battlefield is being laid out in Glasgow this weekend for one of the biggest ever historical table-top war games.

An international team of 120 players are fielding over 20,000 miniature soldiers to re-enact the Battle of Waterloo.

The event, which will be "fought" over two days at the University of Glasgow's Kelvin Gallery, is in aid of a military veterans charity.

  • 14 Jun 2019