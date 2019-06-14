Mini armies gather for massive war game

Media player
Mini armies gather for massive Waterloo war game
The battlefield is being laid out in Glasgow this weekend for one of the biggest ever historical table-top war games.
An international team of 120 players are fielding over 20,000 miniature soldiers to re-enact the Battle of Waterloo.
The event, which will be "fought" over two days at the University of Glasgow's Kelvin Gallery, is in aid of a military veterans charity.
14 Jun 2019
