Police confront the killer of missing woman Margaret Fleming
The killer of missing Margaret Fleming refused to give answers when police questioned him over her fate.
Police interview footage shows the culmination of a year of investigations into Margaret's disappearance.
By this stage, Eddie Cairney would only give "no comment" responses about Margaret and whether she was still alive.
14 Jun 2019
