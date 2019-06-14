The wild claims made by Margaret's killers

Media player
Margaret Fleming murder: The wild claims made by her killers
The carers of missing Margaret Fleming have been found guilty of her murder.
In 2017, Edward Cairney and Avril Jones told BBC Scotland News that she was "alive and well".
The couple told reporter Suzanne Allen that Margaret was a gangmaster and involved in drugs
But a jury found Cairney and Jones guilty of murder after a seven-week trial.
Jones was also found guilty of fraudulently claiming £182,000 in benefits by pretending that Ms Fleming was alive.
14 Jun 2019
