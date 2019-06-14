Media player
'One tiny wound cost me my hand'
A firefighter has been telling how a training accident led to a four-year battle to save his injured hand.
Hydraulic fluid entered Ian McDonald's system during an exercise at Bishopbriggs fire station, in East Dunbartonshire.
He proceeded to slowly destroy the tissue to the point where his hand had to be amputated.
He has now been awarded major damages and is getting used to a hi-tech robotic hand.
14 Jun 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window