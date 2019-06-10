Scotland's first recovery village
Inside Scotland's first addiction recovery village

Scotland's first recovery village offers a rehabilitation programme to people dealing with addiction issues.

The River Garden, based in Auchicruive estate in Ayrshire, is also run as a social community initiative.

Stonemason Alex says he hopes to progress to working as a member of staff.

This report is part of the BBC's Crossing Divides, a season of stories about bringing people together in a fragmented world.

