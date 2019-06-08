Anne Frank's step-sister: 'Anne has become immortal'

Video

Eva Schloss is 90 years old. Her father and brother both died in Auschwitz concentration camp, but her mother survived and was later remarried to Otto Frank, Anne Frank's father, after the war.

"Anne has become a symbol of the one-and-a-half million Jewish children who died" said Eva. "This will be the last generation of kids who will hear our stories in person."

A new exhibition tells the story of Anne Frank. A life-size replica of Anne's bedroom in the secret annexe where she lived and wrote her diary from 6 July 1942 until 4 August 1944 will be included.

Eva spoke to John Beattie of BBC Scotland's The Nine.