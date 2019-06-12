Can cannabis save my child?

Media player
Video
Can cannabis treatments save my child?
Scottish parents are smuggling prescription cannabis into the country to give to their seriously ill children.
BBC Scotland's Disclosure programme has followed mums travelling to Holland to get drugs they believe can make a huge difference to epilepsy seizures suffered by their sons.
The situation raises multiple dilemmas - for the mum smuggling prescription cannabis, for doctors dealing with parents and for the woman who turned cannabis oil dealer.
12 Jun 2019
