Longannet coal storage bunker demolished
Longannet Power Station in Fife was closed in 2016 as part of a commitment to rely less on fossil fuels.

Charges were used to blow down the site's disused bunker bay in a series of controlled explosions in June 2019.

  • 06 Jun 2019
