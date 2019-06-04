Anti-Trump protests in Glasgow and Edinburgh
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Protests against Donald Trump held in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Several hundred people gathered in Glasgow and Edinburgh to protest against Donald Trump's visit to the UK.

Many of the demonstrators in Glasgow's Buchanan Street held up placards reading Stand Up To Racism.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard was among those speaking at the Edinburgh event outside St Giles Cathedral.

The US president met Prime Minister Theresa May at No 10 Downing Street on the second day of his state visit.

  • 04 Jun 2019