Lewis Chessman could sell for £1m

A medieval chess piece that was missing for almost 200 years had been unknowingly kept in a drawer by an Edinburgh family.
They had no idea that the object was one of the long-lost Lewis Chessmen - which could now fetch £1m at auction.
The chessmen were found on the Isle of Lewis in 1831 but the whereabouts of five pieces have remained a mystery.
The Edinburgh family's grandfather, an antiques dealer, had bought the chess piece for £5 in 1964.
04 Jun 2019
