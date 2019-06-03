Swarm of bees rest on work van
A swarm of bees has taken a liking to a parked highway maintenance van in Aberdeen.

Passers-by were surprised to see hundreds of bees gathering on the back of the vehicle in Holborn Street.

The van was left in place as the bees gathered nectar from nearby flowers.

Bee expert Andrew Watson says the swarm was probably between homes.

  • 03 Jun 2019