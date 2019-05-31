Mackintosh's Hill House reopens inside a 'box'
Mackintosh's Hill House reopens inside protective box

Charles Rennie Mackintosh's domestic masterpiece is to reopen to the public after work to enclose it in a "box" to protect it from the elements.

Hill House in Helensburgh was said to have been seriously deteriorating inside and out because of the effects of a century of driving rain and wind.

Public access to the building will begin again on Saturday 8 June.

