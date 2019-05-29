Why is recycling so complicated?

Video

Deciding if your rubbish belongs in the recycling bin or not is sometimes not an easy task, especially when the rules differ depending on where you live.

So why is it so complicated?

We looked at the differences between what could and couldn't be recycled kerbside in different council areas across Scotland, and the reasons why these differences exist.

This article was inspired by questions sent in by readers of the BBC website.

Video by Zara Weir