Former Dungavel detainee Zacharie Cyriaque Ayard-Nzapajima feels let down by the UK.

He first arrived in the UK in 2012. He says he was previously tortured in the Central African Republic over a protest about military jobs.

In January 2019 he was held in Dungavel, which holds asylum seekers and illegal immigrants who are awaiting deportation after their bid to stay in the UK has failed.

He says he asked for protection but instead was "put in prison".