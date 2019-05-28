Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dungavel detainee: 'I asked for protection but was put in prison'
Former Dungavel detainee Zacharie Cyriaque Ayard-Nzapajima feels let down by the UK.
He first arrived in the UK in 2012. He says he was previously tortured in the Central African Republic over a protest about military jobs.
In January 2019 he was held in Dungavel, which holds asylum seekers and illegal immigrants who are awaiting deportation after their bid to stay in the UK has failed.
He says he asked for protection but instead was "put in prison".
-
28 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-48433312/dungavel-detainee-i-asked-for-protection-but-was-put-in-prisonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window