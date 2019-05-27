Former MEP will miss 'international atmosphere'

Longest serving MEP will miss 'international atmosphere'
After losing his seat at the European elections on 23 May, David Martin has described how his 35 years as an MEP had been a "real cultural experience".

The Labour politician who was UK's longest serving MEP said he had made friends from across the continent, and that representing the people of Scotland had been a privilege and honour.

Scottish Labour lost both its seats in the European elections.

