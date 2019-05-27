Video

SNP leader and Scottish first minister has said the result of the EU elections in Scotland are an "emphatic rejection of Brexit".

The SNP is celebrating its best ever result in the European elections. The party has increased its number of MEPs from two to three, while Scottish Labour lost both its seats.

The first minister, on a visit to Ireland, said the result would further boost calls for a second Scottish independence referendum.

She said: "It is one thing to oppose independence, I don't believe it is sustainable to stand in the way of the Scottish people deciding."