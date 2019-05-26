'I'm a former Olympian living with depression'

Video

Athlete Yvonne Murray has spoken for the first time about how depression and anxiety nearly ended her life.

She was a golden girl of UK athletics during the 1980s and 1990s, winning an Olympic bronze, Commonwealth gold and European and World titles.

Ms Murray told presenter John Beattie from BBC Scotland's The Nine: "If it wasn't for my husband and my daughter and my family I wouldn't be here today.

"It's an ongoing process, it's day by day, but I'm slowly but surely getting better."