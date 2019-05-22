My life without pain and anxiety

Media player
Could this woman's "happy gene" help medical experts develop new treatments?
Jo Cameron doesn't feel pain, has little anxiety, and her wounds may heal more quickly than others.
The 71 year old from Whitebridge, near Inverness, has a rare gene mutation that researchers hope could help them develop new treatments for chronic pain.
Doctors only made the diagnosis six years ago after Jo had an operation.
22 May 2019
