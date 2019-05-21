Media player
'Acne does not define me'
Acne is part and parcel of growing up for many teenagers.
But for Abigail Collins, a severe form of the condition, known as cystic acne, has drastically affected her self-esteem.
She has had it since she was a child and has been on the receiving end of nasty comments from strangers.
But now she is fighting back through social media.
The Nine's India Grant went to meet her.
21 May 2019
