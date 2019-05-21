Video

A minke whale has died after washing up on a beach in the Western Isles.

The animal had earlier been found by locals with a rope wrapped around its jaw and body. They managed to cut the rope away, but the whale later died.

The people who helped the animal believe the rope had broken its jaw.

Chris Denehy, owner of Barra Surf Adventures, filmed the whale while his colleague Ben Morton-Clark cut the rope away from its jaw.