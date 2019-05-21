Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Minke whale washed up on Barra beach
A minke whale has died after washing up on a beach in the Western Isles.
The animal had earlier been found by locals with a rope wrapped around its jaw and body. They managed to cut the rope away, but the whale later died.
The people who helped the animal believe the rope had broken its jaw.
Chris Denehy, owner of Barra Surf Adventures, filmed the whale while his colleague Ben Morton-Clark cut the rope away from its jaw.
-
21 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window