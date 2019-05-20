Video

Real-life experiences of mental health and male suicide in Scotland are shared by the audience in a moving discussion on BBC Debate Night.

One audience member told how he was "lucky" to have NHS support after he tried to take his own life.

Another, a bereaved father, said GPs should automatically be asking people if they are “feeling suicidal”.

Another man, who as a child coped with his father’s dementia diagnosis, has called for more mental health support for young people in Scotland.

Find more information and support on these issues at BBC Action Line.