Tracey Wylde's family: "Life will never be normal for us"
A man has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for the murder of Glasgow woman Tracey Wylde more than two decades ago.
Speaking outside the High Court in Glasgow, Ms Wylde's sister, Bernadette McCash, described the sentence received by Zhi Min Chen as "a slap in the face".
She said: "I don't feel it is enough time. As a family we are really disappointed in the sentence.
"He ran for longer (than 20 years). He hid for longer."
17 May 2019
