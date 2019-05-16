Media player
Study into extreme morning sickness in Scottish mothers
Almost 1000 pregnant women in Scotland suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum last year.
It is extreme sickness in pregnancy and it can leave expectant mothers dangerously ill and even bed-ridden for months.
Now the world's largest study into the illness is under way, with women in Scotland among the first to take part.
The aim is to work out who is at risk and why, and to develop new treatments.
The Nine spoke to mothers affected by hyperemesis gravidarum.
16 May 2019
