Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Calum 'Lumo' Barnes: 'You feel guilty every time you commit a sin'
Scottish rapper Calum "Lumo" Barnes recorded a series of video diaries before his death at the age of 21.
They were never watched by anyone until they were found by his grieving family among his belongings.
Now, they have become the basis of a documentary film about his life and death.
In one of his videos, he argues that following your desires can lead to feelings of guilt and depression.
-
16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-48297719/calum-lumo-barnes-you-feel-guilty-every-time-you-commit-a-sinRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window