Scottish rapper Calum "Lumo" Barnes recorded a series of video diaries before his death at the age of 21.
They were never watched by anyone until they were found by his grieving family among his belongings.
Now, they have become the basis of a documentary film about his life and death.
In the first of the videos, Calum spoke about the start of his relationship with music.
16 May 2019
