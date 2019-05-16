Media player
Drone footage of Hunterston Terminal
The owner of the Hunterston deep water terminal in North Ayrshire has unveiled a "masterplan" for the site.
Once used for importing iron ore and coal, the site has been dormant since 2016
Peel Ports believes it can have a future as a site for decommissioning North Sea structures and as a renewables hub.
16 May 2019
