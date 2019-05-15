Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dads in Edinburgh are getting hairstyle lessons from experts
A charity for dads has organised hairstyling workshops from experts in Edinburgh in order to arm them with the skills for a perfect ponytail, bun and pleat for their daughters.
The dads who took part say it gives them more skills to give their kids the hairstyle they want but admit it will take more practice.
BBC Scotland's The Nine met the dads and daughters in Edinburgh.
-
15 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-48283852/dads-in-edinburgh-are-getting-hairstyle-lessons-from-expertsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window