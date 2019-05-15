The dads learning to do their kids hair
Video

Dads in Edinburgh are getting hairstyle lessons from experts

A charity for dads has organised hairstyling workshops from experts in Edinburgh in order to arm them with the skills for a perfect ponytail, bun and pleat for their daughters.

The dads who took part say it gives them more skills to give their kids the hairstyle they want but admit it will take more practice.

BBC Scotland's The Nine met the dads and daughters in Edinburgh.

