Last turbine installed one of world's largest offshore wind farms
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Last turbine installed one of world's largest offshore wind farms

The final turbines have been installed at Scotland's largest offshore wind farm.

Beatrice is expected to generate enough power for more than 450,000 properties.

The 84 turbines are located about eight miles (13km) off the east of Caithness in the Moray Firth.

It is the fourth-largest offshore wind farm in the world, and it has taken three years to install the turbines.

  • 15 May 2019