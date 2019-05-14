The 83-year-old football manager

Video

It is Sunday lunchtime and match day for Chaplins against Belleaire in the Greenock and District Welfare League.

Larry Barilli is in the Chaplins dressing room, dishing out the strips to his players.

He is pretty angry - his only reserve for the match is the backup goalkeeper.

Larry’s task of managing Chaplins to victory just got a little harder. At least he has his experience to fall back on – Larry is 83, and has been a football manager for almost 66 years.

