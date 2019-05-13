Media player
Scouts chairman: Labelling children criminal 'impacts life'
Labelling a child a criminal can impact the "rest of their life", says Moray MacDonald, chairman of Scouts Scotland.
He told BBC Debate Night that it is correct that Scotland's age of criminal responsibility is moving upwards.
Mr MacDonald, who is also the managing director of PR firm Weber Shandwick Scotland, says the focus needs to be on "early intervention" from the age of two or three.
MSPs have backed a bill that will increase Scotland's age of criminal responsibility to 12.
