Marines take on chemical attack training

Royal Marines have been training to respond to a chemical, biological or nuclear attack anywhere in the UK or abroad.

A specialist unit from 45 Commando in Arbroath is now on standby to deal with an event like the Novichok attack in Salisbury.

The marines have completed enhanced training at the Defence Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Centre at Westdown - 15 miles from where the Salisbury poisoning took place.