Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Marines take on chemical attack training
Royal Marines have been training to respond to a chemical, biological or nuclear attack anywhere in the UK or abroad.
A specialist unit from 45 Commando in Arbroath is now on standby to deal with an event like the Novichok attack in Salisbury.
The marines have completed enhanced training at the Defence Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Centre at Westdown - 15 miles from where the Salisbury poisoning took place.
-
09 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window