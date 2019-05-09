Video

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said voting for her party in the upcoming European parliamentary elections will send a clear message that Scotland is not for Brexit.

The comments from Scotland's first minister came as she launched the SNP's election campaign ahead of the vote on 23 May.

Ms Sturgeon said: "By voting SNP, people in Scotland can send a clear and unequivocal message to Theresa May that we are determined to do so, that Scotland is for Europe.

"The message we will send is this one - Scotland has had enough of being ignored, Scotland has had enough of the Westminster chaos, and Scotland does not want Brexit."