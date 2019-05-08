‘Stoney Banksy’ – the mystery sculptor who remained a secret for 15 years ...until now
‘Stoney Banksy’ – the sculptor who remained a secret for 15 years

Quirky metal sculptures have been appearing around the town of Stonehaven for years, but the identity of their creator has always remained a secret.

Only those closest to the sculptor knew who he was, and would leave scrap metal at his door for his creations.

Now Jim Malcolm, 68, has spoken to BBC Scotland's arts programme Loop.

  • 08 May 2019